Classic farce – just don’t get caught!

John Smith is an ordinary taxi driver – ordinary, that is, except for the fact he has two wives, two homes and a very tight schedule.

In this glorious comic romp of a sequel to Run For Your Wife, John and long-suffering lodger Stanley Gardner are desperate to keep John’s children, half-brother Gavin and half-sister Vicki, apart after they’ve met on the internet. Confusion and panic befall John while wives Mary and Barbara remain oblivious of the other – until they all come face-to-face.

The comedy comes thick and fast, and the pace is at break neck speed; the set has the necessary doors to enter and slam, mistaken identities and double entendres – all essential ingredients to pull off a successful farce.

The show will star John Lyons from A Touch of Frost, The Nineteenth Hole and United!, alongside a cast of six including John Goodrum, Susan Earnshaw, Susie Hawthorne, George Telfer, Charlotte Chinn and Chris Sheridan.

Rumpus Theatre the company behind this production, are renowned for their lively yet professional approach and being excellent value-for-money. Since forming in 1994, they have continually sought to combine high audience appeal shows with adventure, establishing themselves as a high standards production company with a proven track record.

Ray Cooney has written more than 25 comic screenplays, with a good portion of them having runs in London’s West End. Run For Your Wife spent many years on the West End, with Caught in the Net being dubbed equally, if not more hilarious.

Tickets for Caught in the Net at The Haymarket from February 28 to March 3 are priced at Wednesday and Thursday £22, Friday and Saturday £24, with all 2pm performances being £19.

For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.