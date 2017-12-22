Cleaning up on air quality

Clean air is a top priority for Basingstoke and Deane.

Borough councillor Hayley Eachus is set to outline an action plan to help tackle the issue of air pollution in the area next month.

The cabinet member for regulatory services and the environment said work to review and assess air quality within the district is taken ‘very

seriously’.

Last month, a report suggested that five areas of Basingstoke exceed the legal limit with high levels of nitrogen dioxide particles found in the air.

Following the results, some councillors said the way the issue was dealt with was ‘disappointing’.

But Cllr Eachus said: “Each year the council prepares an air quality report. These findings show air quality in the borough is generally very good.”

This comes after the release of a report by the Basingstoke Transition Network (BTN), which found particularly high levels of nitrogen dioxide around Thornycroft roundabout, Eastrop roundabout and Roman Road.

Cllr Eachus added: “The BTN monitoring was only carried out for one month at roadside locations where readings will be higher.

“However, we recognise there are areas that can be improved on. We are keen to work with BTN and have already met with them to discuss this report and future actions.”

In the motion put forward by Cllr Eachus, the plan is to commit to implementing a better system for the monitoring of air quality to ensure the borough’s residents enjoy ‘an excellent quality of life’.

Speaking last month, councillor Paul Harvey for Norden ward, said: “It’s really disappointing but I don’t believe the issue has truly been on the radar for the borough council.

“This is not an issue that is going to go away because we are dealing with a lot of growth in our area.”

Aside from the five key areas, their report showed that air pollution levels in another four places were so close to the maximum levels that it is almost certain that on some days air pollution limits are being breached.

It is now due to be discussed on January 17.