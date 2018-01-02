Closure order on house for three months

Entry into a house in Basingstoke is off limits for three months following reports of anti-social behaviour.

A closure order imposed by the police on a house at Oakridge Road, Oakridge, was approved on December 21 at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

The order, which lasts for three months, followed concerns around criminal and anti-social behaviour and means that it is a criminal offence for anyone to enter the property, unless authorised by the police.

Sergeant Trevor Taylor, from the Basingstoke Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’ve taken this step having received a number of reports in recent months from neighbours who were concerned about anti-social behaviour and disorder at this address.

“The activities of the occupants at this address has had a negative effect on quality of life on those living nearby.

“This order would not have been possible without the help and co-operation of the local community, so I would like to thank them for their support. I hope this order sends out the message that we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour, and we will use every available power to stop it.”