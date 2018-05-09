Club getting people back into work

A community charity helping Basingstoke job seekers get on the right career path had two special visitors recently.

Basingstoke’s outgoing mayor Paul Frankum and mayoress Jane Frankum visited the M3 Job Club to offer encouragement and support to job seekers.

The M3 Job Club provides coaching sessions to support professional people looking to return to work after losing their job.

The mayor and mayoress attended one of the charity’s regular Friday meetings on April 20 where Club members shared their stories about the careers guidance they receive.

Club trustee Lynda Cant introduced the Basingstoke dignitaries to the volunteers and club members who spoke about the work of the Basingstoke Voluntary service.

Cllr Paul Frankum said the benefits of becoming a volunteer include a boost to self-esteem, providing networking opportunities and the potential for the work to turn into a paid role.

Speaking about her own experiences, the mayoress highlighted the challenges faced by women; in her case it meant returning to the workplace after having an extended career break to raise a family.

Club chairman Richard Thayer said: “We were delighted that the mayor and mayoress could find time in their busy schedule to visit the club.

“It is very important to us that leading members of the community, including civic dignitaries, representatives of the district council, together with members of the business community, are given an insight into our activities to understand the work we do.

“This is an ideal opportunity to explain to them how our work is vital to the local business economy in giving professional people the information, knowledge and guidance that they need to help them get back into work.”

Since launching in April 2011, the club has supported more than 550 members to get back into employment and has an average attendance of 35 members per week.

For more information or to join a session, visit https://m3jobclub.co.uk