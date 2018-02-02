Club saddened by death of popular player in collision

Tributes have been paid to a ‘talented and terrific’ 17-year-old who was killed with two friends in a collision in London.

Harry Rice, who had signed with Basingstoke Town’s Academy, was one of three teenagers killed after a car reportedly mounted a pavement.

The football club has said it is “shocked and saddened” following the incident in Hayes on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Harry had joined the Academy earlier this season and was popular with his fellow students.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Manager of Basingstoke Town academy, Jason Bristow added: “Our deepest sympathies go with Harry’s family and friends at this time, a talented footballer but above all a terrific person who had a great outlook on life. You will be missed by all that you have touched, RIP our friend.”

George Wilkinson and Josh McGuiness, both 16, have been named as the other victims.

The teenagers were at a bus stop when a black Audi collided with them at around 8.40pm.

It is believed the youngsters had been on their way to a 16th birthday party when they were hit.

The trio were among a larger group of teenagers, the rest of whom were uninjured.

It is believed the Audi mounted the pavement just outside a nearby Esso petrol station and travelled a few metres down the road before colliding with a lamp post.

Metropolitan Police detectives said they believed the car was travelling at high speed and stopped a short distance away from the collision.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, was arrested after the crash and has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on February 26.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after handing himself in.

Detective Sergeant Michael Rapp, of the Met’s serious collision investigation unit, appealed for privacy for the families, who were “still barely coming to terms with their loss”.

Basingstoke Academy will hold a minute’s silence before tomorrow’s home game against Oxford City Academy as will the first team before their next home game on February 10.