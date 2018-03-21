Coach honoured for energising students

A MARTIAL arts teacher has kicked her way to the top after being named Coach of the Year at a sports awards ceremony.

The Energise Me Awards celebrations got under way at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on March 8 as six shortlisted Basingstoke nominees vied for awards.

Lindsey Andrews from Shin Gi Tai Martial Arts Academy picked up the award for her karate and kung fu classes.

The Basingstoke based coach, who also teaches women only kickboxing for mums and grandmas, has coached people to UK and international golds in karate.

The award recognised her “rare talent for successfully combining participation and performance coaching”.

Winchester-based charity Energise Me whittled down over 270 nominations to a shortlist of 39.

Basingstoke and Mid Hants Athletics Club were shortlisted for Club of the Year.

Owen Richardson picked up a nomination for Senior Sports Person with Liz Flitcroft nominated in the Official of the Year category.

Also representing Basingstoke were Bishop Challoner School in the School of the Year category and Tom Jackson for Volunteer of the Year.

Jan Halliday from Energise Me said: “Shortlisting was a very difficult process. Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is bursting with talent and commitment to physical activity and sport.”

Guest speakers Victoria Gosling OBE and Paralympian Dave Henson MBE also featured at the event.