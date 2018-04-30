Coastbusting dads to take on 903-mile ride

Two Basingstoke fathers are planning to go the extra mile and then some to raise funds for playground equipment.

Friends Tony Green and Kevin Grant will cycle a 903.13 mile route from Land’s End to John O’Groats this summer to fund playground equipment for St John’s Primary School in Basingstoke.

Tony was inspired to undertake the epic challenge after bonding with a customer while servicing his boiler almost a decade ago.

After learning his customer had completed the prestigious challenge, Tony considered doing the long-distance ride himself.

Friend and amateur athlete Kevin, also from Basingstoke, decided to join Tony on the journey and agreed to raise funds for their children’s school.

Tony’s wife Jenny said: “St John’s Primary School is a very caring and giving school who put everything into making learning a positive experience for the children.

“The head teaching team were very keen for some new outside play equipment for the children to enjoy at break time and this fitted the challenge perfectly.

“We decided on this summer in the school holidays so our four children could be a part of this adventure too; fingers crossed the weather is good to us.”

The family teams are aiming to raise £3,500 for the school.

It’s estimated that the journey will take nine days to complete spending eight hours per day in the saddle.

Jenny added: “It is well known as a huge mental and physical challenge and one that requires hours of training and commitment.

“Make no mistake, this is going to be extremely tough, but we have no doubt they have the determination and commitment to do this.

“Thank you to the fantastic

members of Hatchwarren Beggarwood Cycling Club.

“Without their support, knowledge and weekly rides, this level of fitness would not have been achieved.”

The self-dubbed ‘coastbusters’ will push off from Land’s End on July 27 with donations accepted via their fundraising page until August 11.

To donate to the cyclists’ MyDonate page, visit: https://bit.ly/2FkqxR8