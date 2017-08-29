Coffee morning helps students nail cash for charity

It’s not everyday you get to paint the mayoress of Basingstoke’s nails.

But that’s what happened when Cllr Jane Frankum visited a coffee morning which had been organised by a group of students.

As part of their National Citizen Scheme programme, the students, aged between 16 and 17, organised the coffee morning at Cliddesden Church Hall in aid of Basingstoke NeighbourCare that was also attended by mayor Paul Frankum.

They also organised a sponsored triathlon at the Hampshire Court Hotel and a quiz night at Spotlight in Popley, raising a total of £1,600 for the charity.

The students worked as a team to select their events, book the venues, obtain prizes and manage the events that made up the social action phase of the NCS where they had to fundraise and make a difference.

They chose to support Basingstoke NeighbourCare because they are ‘passionate about the elderly and feel they should feel involved and cared for’.

The charity enables people to stay independent and in their own homes and provides volunteers to assist clients, most of whom are elderly or disabled.