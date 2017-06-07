Collard aiming to keep strong form going

Rob Collard will be hoping to continue his strong start to the British Touring Car Championship in round five at Croft this weekend.

The north Hampshire driver, who races for West Surrey Racing, is the only man to have scored points at every race in 2017 and is second in the standings behind reigning champion Gordon Shedden.

He has one win and four podiums, but has made sure he has racked up the points in the races where the top spots are out of reach.

Croft, in Yorkshire, has been a happy hunting ground for Collard in recent years. He’s won at least one race in the last two seasons.