Collard angered by Shedden move at Knockhill

Rob Collard was left seething after an eventful round seven of the British Touring Car Championship at Knockhill.

The North Hampshire racer lost some ground in his quest for the Drivers’ Championship but did maintain his record of being the only driver to score points in every race this season.

He finished fourth twice and was on course for a podium finish in race three when he went off-track following contact with championship rival Gordon Shedden, having to settle for 11th place after leaving the track again.

“I have mixed emotions about today,” the Team BMW driver said.

“Two fourth places provided solid points for the championship but I’ve been the victim of a move by Gordon Shedden that was never one in a million years in race three.

“He pushed me off the track, which put a lot of dirt in my tyres and left me struggling for grip.

“Pushing hard to make up lost ground, I clipped a kerb too hard at the chicane and went off again, which has cost me a lot of points.

“But the BMW was improving throughout the day so I’ll be confident of pulling back some points at Rockingham.”

Collard now sits in fourth place in the drivers’ championship on 248 points, 18 points behind new leader and team-mate Colin Turkington who claimed podium finishes in all three races.

There are just three rounds remaining, and Rockingham will host the next race on August 26–27.