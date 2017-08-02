Collard closes in on top of BTCC standings

Two podium finishes have moved Rob Collard to within four points of the top of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) standings after a strong weekend at Snetterton.

The north Hampshire racer brought his BMW home in third and second in races two and three, adding to a ninth place from race one to edge closer to current points leader and reigning champion Gordon Shedden.

It’s a four way scrap at the top of the BTCC table with Shedden, Collard, his team-mate Colin Turkington and Ashley Sutton all within 11 points of each other.

And Sunday’s results also mean that Collard has kept his record as the only driver to score points in every race in 2017, as well as finishing on the podium at every event.

Collard said: “I’m very pleased with the weekend. I’ve more than halved the gap to the lead of the championship and I’m now only four points behind, which is nothing really.

“My strategy was to take whatever points I could with the weight on the car in race one and then put the hammer down in race two.

“The BMW was just superb – I’ve been able to put it exactly where I wanted and I’ve come away with a second and a third.

“It maintains my record of a podium at every round and puts me in a very strong position for Knockhill.”

Collard qualified 10th for race one but was carrying heavy ballast due to his high position in the standings, and could only make up one place over the course of the race.

With the weight removed for race two he stormed up the field, getting himself up to second.

However he was unable to hold off Turkington, and with two laps to go the two-time series champion muscled his way past.

And in race three fellow BMW racer Andrew Jordan was in a comfortable lead, with Shedden, Collard and Turkington chasing him behind.

But with a couple of laps remaining, Jordan’s car let him down and Shedden took the lead, elevating Collard and Turkington as well.

The three were in close formation for the rest of the race, but the positions remained unchanged and Collard finished in second.

Round seven of the series takes place at Knockhill in Scotland on August 13.