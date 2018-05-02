Collard frustrated to miss out on place on the podium

Renowned charger Rob Collard put in a dazzling display to finish just shy of a podium finish in the three BTCC races at Donington Park.

The north Hampshire Team BMW racer struggled at the season opening Brands Hatch round, and had similar difficulties throughout a wet Saturday at Donington Park.

He scored his first points of the season with 11th place in race one at the Leicestershire venue, and made progress in race two before dropping back on the harder tyre, eventually finishing 13th.

In race three however, Collard pounced following a safety car and put in a tenacious drive to frustratingly miss out on the podium by 0.523s.

His P4 was even more commendable given his BMW 125i M Sport was damaged in a multi-car first-lap accident.

Having collected points for 11th and 13th places in the first two races, Collard was one of only four drivers to score in all three races at Donington; 21 in total.

The 49-year-old, 18th in the driver standings, said: “After the safety car we managed to really crack on and fourth is a fantastic achievement after qualifying 25th [the day before].

“I feel a little bit frustrated we didn’t quite get a podium.”