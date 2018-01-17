Collard hopes to be fighting at the front this season

Eversley driver Rob Collard will race again for Team BMW in 2018 as he aims for his maiden drivers’ title.

The 49-year-old, who heads into his ninth consecutive season with West Surrey Racing, managed fifth in last year’s title race.

He claimed a victory at his home circuit Thruxton and six further podiums before his title challenge was derailed by a heavy crash at Silverstone, ruling him out of the final five races.

Aiming high, Collard said: “Had I not missed the final five races, I’m certain I would have been in with a very strong chance of being champion.

“I’m fully recovered, have been training hard and can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the BMW.

“The drivers’ championship is my goal for 2018, and with the team continuing to evolve the car, I’m confident of fighting at the front.”

Collard and team-mate Colin Turkington claimed 20 podium finishes in their BMW 125i M Sports, claiming two of the three major titles in the series: the manufacturers-constructors’ winners and teams champions.

Last year was Collard’s most successful to date as he scored points in the first 21 races and podiums at the opening six events; achievements unmatched by any other driver.

Collard and Turkington will, as in 2017, be joined by Andrew Jordan in a third 125i M Sport, which will be run under BMW Pirtek Racing.

The 2018 campaign gets off to a racing start at Brands Hatch on April 7 and 8.