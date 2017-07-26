Collard raring to get back in action as BTCC resumes

North Hampshire racer Rob Collard is itching to make inroads in the British Touring Car Drivers’ Championship at Snetterton this weekend.

The Team BMW driver is enjoying his best BTCC season to date with a personal best number of points and podiums by the midway point.

Collard heads into round six in second place in the standings on 177 points, 11 points behind leader Gordon Shedden and one point ahead of team-mate, Colin Turkington.

He said: “The summer break has been far too long and I’m raring to get back into the BMW and continue my challenge for the championship.

“The first half of the season has gone superbly; I’ve been on the podium at every event and am the only driver to finish in the points in every race.

“I’m second in the drivers’ championship, which is exactly where I was this time last year, but I’m 21 points better off, which shows the continuing improvements of the Team BMW 125i M Sport and my driving.

“That level of consistency is what wins championships and the aim is certainly to continue that form at Snetterton.”

Last year, Rob registered his best Snetterton result when he finished second.

Team BMW are leading the Teams’ Championship on 344 points, 30 ahead of their closest challengers, Halfords Yuasa Racing.

After this race weekend, there are four rounds left.