Collard ready to take on ‘strongest track’

Hook racer Rob Collard is desperate to return to his “strongest track” at Knockhill this weekend and strengthen his chances of winning the British Touring Car Drivers’ Championship.

The Team BMW driver heads to the Scottish Circuit for round seven of 10, sitting in third on 217 points, two off teammate Colin Turkington and four from leader Gordon Shedden.

“I can’t wait to get to Knockhill to continue my push for the championship,” Collard said.

“It’s a very special track for me because it’s where I took my first BTCC win in 2005, my first double victory in 2012 and five wins in total, which makes it my strongest circuit.

“It’s a track where the BMW should be very strong with lots of traction zones, meaning we should be able to run a strong and consistent pace.”

He added: “Of course, being third in the championship means carrying 57kg ballast and race one will be tough, but we’ve proven at other circuits that we’re capable of racing our way to the front regardless of the circumstances.”

It has been a memorable season for Rob as he is the only driver to claim podiums and score points in every race.

Team BMW also lead the teams’ championship and BMW are at the head of the manufacturers standings, making it a wonderful season so far.

Knockhill has been a happy hunting ground for West Surrey Racing in the past with nine BTCC victories and 24 podiums.