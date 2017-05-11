Collard takes his first win of BTCC season

Another trademark stunning start from Rob Collard helped him take his first British Touring Car Championship victory of the season at his home track of Thruxton on Sunday.

The north Hampshire racing driver climbed up from 10th on the grid in race two to third by the first corner, muscling his way into the lead after three laps in a race hit by two stoppages.

Decent points finishes of 10th and seventh in the other two races mean that Collard is up to fourth in the championship standings after the first three rounds.

“It feels fantastic to get a victory so early in the season and to do it at my local circuit, especially as Thruxton isn’t a track we expected to win at,” said Collard.

“We’ve worked hard to maximise not just the starts but the early laps and the results have been very good.

“With the full ballast of 75kg in race three it was always going to be difficult to finish well, so seventh was a very useful haul of points to add to those achieved earlier in the day.

“It means we go to Oulton Park – a track we’re normally strong at – in very good shape.”

Collard qualified 18th for race one but he quickly moved up the order to finish 10th.

Race two saw him make a phenomenal start in the rear-wheel drive BMW and he was up to third immediately, chasing down the two Hondas.

A red flag for a colossal accident involving Dan Lloyd’s MG halted proceedings for almost an hour before the race resumed with Collard in the lead. He held off Shedden until a second red flag ended the race early.

Carrying full ballast in race three, Collard remained in the top 10 and scored some more valuable points in seventh.

Round four of the championship is at Oulton Park in Cheshire on May 21.