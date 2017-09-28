Collard thanks team for getting his BMW ready for BTCC finale

Rob Collard has thanked for his team for an “incredible job” in rebuilding his car ahead of this weekend’s British Touring Car Championship finale at Brands Hatch.

The Hook-based driver was involved in a dramatic crash last time out in Silverstone, which ended his hopes of claiming a first title in the series.

His BMW was left a mangled mess after being hit at high speed by a powerless Will Burns in race one, and it meant the 48-year-old left Silverstone without any points.

West Surrey Racing spent 10 days rebuilding the car around a spare shell, which is now good to go for the weekend.

Team-mate Colin Turkington is still in the fight for the title, and Collard has promised to do all he can to help him take the overall win.

West Surrey Racing and BMW are also in prime position to take the teams’ and manufacturers’ honours this weekend.

Collard said: “What happened at Silverstone was a massive blow to my championship, but despite a huge incident I’m race-fit and ready for Brands Hatch.

“The team has done an incredible job to build a new car for me in just over a week, so I’m hoping to say thank you by finishing my season on a high.

“I have a key role to play in trying to secure the teams’ and manufacturers’ crowns and to support Colin in his battle for the drivers’ title.

“Having consistently been in the top-three of the drivers’ championship all year, my aim is to maximise my points haul at Brands and improve on fifth place.”

Collard will carry 39kg of success ballast going into the weekend.