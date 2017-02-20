Collard to continue with WSR in 2017

Rob Collard’s British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) future has finally been confirmed for another season.

The Hook racer had been left to sweat over his future in recent weeks as his team West Surrey Racing (WSR) delayed announcing their final driver for the 2017 campaign.

But after putting in his most competitive drive ever last year to finish fifth in the standings and help WSR to the constructors’ title last season, the 48-year-old has been rewarded with a spot on the team.

Collard found himself at the top of the leader board on several occasions throughout the year following his six podium finishes, before missing out to Honda’s Gordon Shedden on the final day.

His four fastest laps and 140 places made up from starting positions were also unmatched by any driver in 2016 and saw him handed the Dunlop ForeverForward Trophy at the BTCC night of Champions.

And with former BTCC champions Andrew Jordan and Colin Turkington both arriving as new teammates for the curtain raiser on April 1, Collard expressed his excitement over the future at WSR.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be staying with WSR.

“They have a pedigree like no other team in the BTCC and the level of professionalism and preparation that has been key to their success is clear to see in everything they do.

“This will be my 10th season with the team and I plan to use that continuity to my advantage.

“I took my first BTCC win and my first podium with WSR and now my aim is to take my first title with them too.

“With Colin and Andrew as my team-mates, I think we have the strongest line-up in the championship and I can’t wait to start testing the latest development of the BMW later this month.”

Team principal Dick Bennetts added: “We’re very pleased to continue our partnership with Rob.

“He’s very much part of the family here, is one of the best drivers in the BTCC for pure racing ability and played a pivotal role in WSR’s constructors’ and teams’ title successes in 2016.

“I don’t see any reason why he can’t be a title contender again.”