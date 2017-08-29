Collard’s BTCC title hopes dented after crash

Rob Collard lost ground in his fight for the British Touring Car Championship title after recording his first non-points finishes of the year at Rockingham on Sunday.

The Hook-based racer could only manage eighth place in race two, having finished just outside the points in 17th in the day’s opener to end his long sequence of top-15 results.

Collard looked as though he may be able to claw back some ground in race three, and had got his BMW up to fourth place.

Challenging Jack Goff the final podium place late in the race, Collard got his car alongside but the two collided, and the BMW driver was pitched into the barriers to bring his day to a dramatic close.

“I’m disappointed with the weekend because I’ve only scored eight points, which now makes winning the championship extremely difficult,” said Collard.

“Race one was tough on the hard tyre and with a lot of ballast, but to come from 17th to eighth in race two was very strong.

“I think a podium was on in race three, but unfortunately I had some contact late in the race and had to retire.”

Collard stays fourth in the standings but is now 58 points behind series leader Ashley Sutton, with two rounds remaining.

Silverstone is the next event on September 17, before the season finale at Brands Hatch on October 1.