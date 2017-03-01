Collard’s new car unveiled

The new Team BMW 125i M Sport that Rob Collard will drive for the upcoming British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season was revealed last week.

After being unveiled as the final driver for West Surrey Racing (WSR) a week before, the Hook racer was presented alongside new teammates Colin Turkington and Andrew Jordan on Friday.

BMW has played a part in WSR for the last 10 years but are set to return as a manufacturer team for the first time in 21 years for the 2017 team in a move that will see Collard and co viewed as favourites to win the championship.

Graeme Grieve, CEO of BMW Group UK, said: “The BTCC is one of the most significant race series in the UK and has a huge and enthusiastic following.

“With a history of success and the continuous support of WSR for the past decade we are delighted to step up as a manufacturer team again after 21 years.”

Collard will hope that BMW’s greater involvement in the WSR car will help him improve on his best ever campaign last year, which saw him podium six times to finish fifth in the standings and help his team to the constructors’ title.