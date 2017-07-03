College celebrates high ranking

BASINSGSTOKE College of Technology has been ranked among the top colleges in the country.

The Worting Road-based college was ranked number three nationwide for high level apprenticeship achievement in the government’s National Achievement Rates Tables issued last week.

It was also in the top 12 per cent for apprenticeships being completed in good time and in the top 13 per cent for achievement at Level 3 (equivalent to A levels) for 16-18 year olds.

Principal Anthony Bravo said: “What an exceptional set of performance figures. Not only does this validate our approach but also ranks us among the best colleges in the county, something I am proud we can offer the community in Basingstoke.”

Mr Bravo said the college was one of the biggest providers of apprenticeships in the region, adding that there had been a large increase in the number of people taking them up.

The college’s Level 3 achievement was 4.2 per cent above the national average for colleges, standing at 89 per cent.

Mark Hillman, deputy principle for curriculum, said: “Our level three performance is particularly impressive and shows the exceptionally high standards at BCOT in these vocational subjects.

“Many parents assume the vocational option is of less value than A levels but we can see the exponential growth in young people who immerse themselves in subjects they love.

“They get a head start at university from studying their subject in more depth and they have highly developed research and self-study skills. Our results are testament to it.”

A number of students have gone on from the college to prestigious universities such as University of Leeds and King’s College London to study degrees as diverse as biomedical science, radiography and politics.

Overall, the college ranked in the top 33 per cent for achievement across all levels of programme and qualification.

Level 2 qualification achievement (GCSE equivalent) saw the college in the top seven per cent.