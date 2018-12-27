College Charity Day

Students were joined by Basingstoke MP Maria Miller at a Charity Awareness Day at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT). Students with additional needs set up stalls to raise funds for their chosen charities, raising funds through selling homemade cakes or Christmas items and running competitions and tombolas.

Maria commented;

“ It was wonderful to meet with the students and see a variety of fundraising ideas in action. Students had to work on plans to effectively raise funds for their chosen charities. I am very impressed with both the life and employability skills that BCoT are helping their students with additional needs develop.”