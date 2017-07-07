Comedian all set to glitter

Britain and Canada’s first woman to have a worldwide Netflix special, Katherine Ryan, will tour the UK this autumn, stopping at The Anvil in Basingstoke on October 19.

The UK’s 2017 break-out star recently earned rave reviews as the presenter and writer of Channel 4’s critically acclaimed primetime series How’d You Get So Rich, and she is currently co-hosting two back-to-back series of Comedy Central’s Your Face Or Mine with Jimmy Carr.

She regularly appears on all the UK’s major panel shows from BBC’s QI, Have I Got News For You and Live at The Apollo to Dave’s Taskmaster – which she won – and Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Originally from Canada, the writer, performer and stand-up comedian is dominating the UK television and live comedy scenes.

Katherine is only the second British-based comedian to have a Netflix Original Comedy Special released globally after Jimmy Carr. Katherine Ryan: In Trouble was filmed at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo and was released to 190 countries in February.

Glitter Room is Katherine’s first UK tour since the hugely successful Kathbum, which had two sell-out nationwide UK tours as well as runs at the Edinburgh Festival, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

She also appeared at the prestigious Oddball Festival where she performed in Toronto alongside Aziz Ansari and Amy Schumer – she was the first UK based comic to perform at the festival.

The show begins at 8pm and tickets cost £19.50, which includes £2 booking fee. The performance carries an age guidance suitable for persons aged 14 and older.

For details, call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit the Anvil Arts website: anvilarts.org.uk.