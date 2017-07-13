Comedy pair on home turf

When it comes to comedy, Luke and Elliott have some serious accolades under their belts.

They hold a joint county record for most jokes told in a single second and pride themselves as being the first ‘Dual-Comics’ in the world.

The pair have been friends for more than 14 years and are touring the UK with their brand new show, Luke & Elliot Live 2017.

Using the aid of videos, music and photos from their projector, they transform the stage into a ‘lit’ and ‘slick’ hilarious platform for entertainment.

Luke Bateman and Elliott Williams are both local to Hampshire and although they have worked as presenters, actors, writers, directors and producers, the pair specialise in comedy performances.

They take to the stage at the Phoenix arts centre in Bordon tomorrow at 8pm.

There’s more comedy the following night at the Phoenix when comedians Ed Gamble and Bilal Zafar go through their paces before taking their show to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Gamble is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor.

He most recently starred in BBC America’s ‘cult hit’ Almost Royal, which is soon returning to the screens for a second season.

Gamble has appeared on some of the UK’s most popular TV Shows: Mock the Week (BBC2), Man Down (Channel 4), Never Mind the Buzzcocks (BBC2) and Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC 2). He won the prestigious Chortle award for Best Compere in 2014.

Bilal Zafar was nominated for Best Newcomer for his debut show at the Edinburgh Fringe 2016.

A year earlier he was named New Act of the Year at the Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year competition, joining the company of previous winners such as Stewart Lee, Ardal O’Hanlon, Joe Wilkinson and Linda Smith.

For tickets to both comedy shows, call the Phoenix on 01420 472664 or email info@phoenixarts.co.uk.