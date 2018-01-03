Comedy veteran back on the road

Jim Davidson is set to tour the UK this year with a brand new show, On The Road Again and he stops off at The Anvil later this month.

Billed as the antidote to this ‘politically correct’ world we now live in, the evening is lined up to be as outrageous and as truthful as ever.

Jim started his career just over 40 years ago when he won New Faces in 1976. Since then he has toured the UK many times and hosted and presented a range of TV shows including Big Break and The Generation Game, as the successor of Bruce Forsyth.

Davidson’s comedic style has been described as “boy does Jim know how to deliver his gospel… The audience could have stayed all night… He speaks with rare honesty” by the Daily Express.

As well as being a famous comedian and TV entertainer, Jim has also appeared in the UK chart under his own name with White Christmas and Too Risky which peaked at Number 52 in December 1980 and has developed several adult pantomime shows such as Boobs in the Wood and Sinderella.

He won the ‘funniest man on television’ award from TV Times for his own show The Jim Davidson Show (1979–1982) which ran for five complete series and was a nominee for Most Popular Entertainment Presenter in the 2000 National Television Awards.

He is also well known for his support of the Armed Forces, having played to them all over the world.

Jim Davidson will be bringing his hilarious new show, On The Road Again to The Anvil on Friday January 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets to the show cost £24.50, which includes a £2 booking fee. The show is suitable for ages 16 and over as it carries adult themes.

For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.