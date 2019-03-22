Comfortable Win for Wintney

Hartley Wintney took a further step towards relegation safety with a comfortable win over promotion chasing Harrow Borough.

The match was badly affected by a strong wind which made fluid football difficult.

The Borough started well and on 2 minutes George Moore saw a fierce snap shot from 20 yards blocked by the Row defence. Harrow had a further opportunity on 11 minutes. A free kick from Frank Keita was flicked on and Paul Strudley in goal for the Row did well to push the ball around the post at full stretch.

Borough created another opportunity on 20 minutes when Anthony O’Connor set up George Moore who was unlucky to see his effort go just over the bar.

Hartley came into the match and scored two fine goals in the space of two minutes. The first arrived on 35 minutes. A throw from Mitchell Parker was not fully cleared by the Borough defence. Matt. Drage returned an intelligent ball into the area where Sal Abubakaar blasted home a fierce drive from 12 yards. (1-0).

Within two minutes Hartley had a second. Abubakaar became provider as he created space on the right. His cross found the head of Mikey Campbell whose spectacular header found the net off the inside of the post. (2-0)

Borough battled back and Ryan Moss set up George Moore who saw his effort go narrowly over the bar.

HALF TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 2 HARROW BOROUGH 0

Hartley got off to the perfect start in the second period with a goal on 47 minutes. This came from a dubious corner decision. Josh Webb’s flag kick found the head of Jack Ball and his header found the net. (3-0).

With the Row content to hold onto the lead, Harrow had the bulk of play. However they made little progress against a strong Row defence.

On 67 minutes George Moore set up Excellence Muhemba. The substitutes fierce drive was slightly less than excellent and crashed off the outside of the post.

The nearest the Borough came to reducing the lead after this came on 82 minutes. A free kick some 25 yards out was well struck by Moore forcing Strudley into a parry. The Row defence was quickest to re-act and the danger was cleared.

The Row held on comfortably to gain three important points.

FULL TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 3 HARROW BOROUGH 0

Anthony Millerick said after the match: “I felt it was an excellent performance in very difficult conditions. The wind strength meant it was never going to be a game for the purists, but I would describe it as a very committed performance. We have hit good form with four wins and a draw in the last five matches. It is refreshing that we have kept four clean sheets.”

Coach Luke Tuffs added: “We took a sensible approach on how to play this match. The players have excelled in recent weeks.”