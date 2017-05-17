Commendation for dedicated Basingstoke Hospital nurse

A healthcare assistant who helps cancer patients prepare for major surgery has been highly commended at the Nurse Awards 2017.

Elaine Cooney, who works in the critical care department at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, was nominated by a colleague for her hard work in helping patients know what to expect during their treatment.

The 56-year-old regularly gives up her own time to help patients suffering from pseudomyxoma peritonei, a rare form of cancer that requires a major operation.

She has also helped to redecorate the relatives’ room in the intensive care unit to make it a more comfortable place for families to be.

Elaine said: “Helping to prepare patients for their time on the intensive care unit ahead of their operations is something that is really important to me.

“It’s a big, long operation and the thought of going into intensive care can be frightening. By showing them around, hopefully I can take that daunting element away.”

Elaine picked up her commendation at the Royal College of Nursing’s Nurse Awards 2017, held in London earlier this month.

She added: “It was an amazing night and I had a great time. It was an honour to be there and I could not believe it when I heard them say that I was highly commended, I was very pleased.”