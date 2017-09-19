Committee recommends weekly bin collections stay as they are

Weekly bin collections should remain as they are.

That was the message from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s community, environment and partnerships committee last week as they discussed options for the council’s waste contract.

The committee had been asked to consider two options – one that would see non-recyclable waste picked up every two weeks, and one that would see collections remain weekly.

After more than an hour of deliberations, the committee unanimously agreed that collections should stay as they are.

A final decision on the matter is set to be made by the council’s cabinet tomorrow evening.

Discussions were also held on improving the council’s recycling rate, and increasing the amount of items that can be recycled at the kerbside.

Committee member Diane Taylor said: “I can’t argue with the case that’s been made for [alternate weekly collections] in terms of savings, but is it worth losing what we will lose to make that saving?

“There aren’t many councils who would envy our recycling rate, but there are many who envy our 94 per cent approval rate, and I really don’t want to lose that.”

The contract set to be awarded by the council’s cabinet tomorrow will be in place for the next eight years, and come into effect from October 2018.