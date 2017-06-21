Community ownership plan to boost club’s survival hope

Fans and local groups will have a say in the future running of Basingstoke Town as the club is set to become ‘community-owned’.

In a statement on the club’s official website, it said that there had been “separate meetings” with Basingstoke and Deane borough council and outgoing chairman Rafi Razzak that meant they could issue the statement “on the fight for the club’s survival”.

The process for changing the ownership structure will be formally launched at a fans’ forum at the Camrose on Tuesday.

The first priorities for the community club would be to have “a readiness to take ownership of the club, securing a future home ground for the club and to urgently raise much needed funds through a range of activities,” the statement read.

The funds raised would be used to “boost the playing budget to attract and retain players” and building up capital for the future of the club and a home ground.

It revealed that Mr Razzak “has affirmed that on being granted planning permission for residential development at the Camrose, he would transfer a minimum of £250,000” to the new club and ensure that it was debt-free.

He will also set a “self-financing budget” where the club will have to break even over the upcoming season.

The statement also said the club’s interim management group (IMG) had written to the borough council “seeking a simple statement” that playing football at the Camrose would not be the sole reason for rejecting planning permission for development.

A public meeting is now set to take place with the borough council on July 19 where the club will have the opportunity to present the case for council support.

However, there was a warning that there are still “serious obstacles” to overcoming the notion that the club can remain at the Camrose for a long period of time.

The IMG said that it understands the “prospect of the borough council expending large sums to buy the Camrose is currently very remote” and partial redevelopment of the site “would sadly not generate sufficient value for the owner” nor allow debts to be cleared.

The group said they have not ruled out working with the borough council on these issues.