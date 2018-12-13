Commuter Chaos

Following yet more disruption to commuters this week when Basingstoke passengers were forced to travel to London via Reading on Tuesday morning due to problems at Woking, there are calls for South Western Railway (SWR) to have its franchise removed.

A statement from SWR confirmed that although Tuesday’s signalling fault had been repaired by 7.30am, there were residual delays and alterations into the afternoon for a large number of passengers for which they released an apology.

Further disruption is yet to come as a result of more RMT strikes and as a triple whammy a new winter timetable came into effect this week which has not been entirely well received by passengers.

One commuter told us: “There is absolutely no thought given to the thousands of us forced to commute on SWR every day and who pay thousands of pounds for the privilege for over-crowding, cancellations, delays and strikes with no respect or communication from SWR.”

There are also calls for SWR to have its franchise removed by Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable.

He told the Commons only a third of passengers feel they’re getting value for money. “I’m sure this is deteriorating by the day. The company underbid for subsidies and is now financially stretched, it appears to be struggling to maintain payments to its financiers and the consequence is that passenger welfare is being sacrificed and the investment that was promised is not materialising.”

“I think there are some serious questions for the Department and Minister about how this franchise was allowed to take place resulting in a serious deterioration of standards. In relation to the franchise, there are essentially two options: one of which is to take the franchise away and replace the existing company with another; the other is to impose on the franchise a set of performance-related measures, so the company is only paid when it actually delivers on its undertakings.”

In responding to Vince Cable, SWR made the following statement: “We recognise that we haven’t delivered the standard of performance expected for our customers. That’s why earlier this year we took action to commission an independent review of performance on the network. Following the completion of that review, chaired by Sir Michael Holden, we now have a blueprint to help us improve performance – and the good news is that many of the recommendations in the report had already been identified and are underway.”

“Typically, around 25% of delays are within SWR’s control with the majority related to train reliability issues and that’s why we are making a £5m investment in making our trains more reliable. Around 70% of delays are related to infrastructure issues and Network Rail is investing £2 billion over the next five years to run the railway and help give passengers more reliable journeys. We’re investing £1.2bn over the course of the franchise which will go towards improvements including improved performance, better station facilities, more seats, innovative ticket buying options and better customer information. £895m of this investment will bring a brand-new fleet of 90 trains comprising 750 air conditioned carriages with toilets for use on suburban services, and £110m on train refurbishments.”

When we asked SWR about the forthcoming RMT strike action, they confirmed that as they are currently planning the service for 22 December, they are not yet in a position to offer advice to customers on their travelling options, instead directing customers to the following website for updates:https://www.southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey/rmt-industrial-action.

SWR are not supportive of the RMT strike action and a spokesperson deemed their action “totally unnecessary”. They went on to say: “By targeting the last Saturday before Christmas when people are trying to travel to be with family and friends the RMT is ensuring the maximum misery is inflicted at what should be a time of relaxation and enjoyment. Should this action go ahead, we will do everything we can to provide the best service possible for our customers.”

SWR disruption is part of a larger scale problem for people travelling over all of the festive season so please check before you travel and be sure to plan ahead.