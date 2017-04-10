Latest
Companies fined £280k after man severely hurt by electric shock

About the author

Adam Flinn

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Two companies fined £280k after a man was severely injured when he suffered a huge electric shock in #Basingstoke: https://t.co/hUBa4W8u91
1 day ago
A collaboration between Hampshire's emergency services is helping to save lives, the fire service says:… https://t.co/fmfHUONVNo
1 day ago
Basing View has been made an enterprise zone, with millions of pounds of investment promised:… https://t.co/jkMYdQz7RY
4 days ago
Here's who's standing in the Hampshire County Council elections for the 10 seats in Basingstoke and Deane: https://t.co/Z0ep5iyp3q
4 days ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR