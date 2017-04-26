Concern for missing Hatch Warren teenager not seen for a week

There are concerns for the welfare of a Hatch Warren teenager who has been missing for over a week.

Christopher Harman has been missing from his Mozart Close home since April 17 and was last seen in Eastrop Park at 4pm on the same day.

Although the 16 year-old has been in touch with his family by phone, police are concerned about him.

It is believed he may have travelled to London by train.

Christopher is described as 5’ 5” inches tall, of medium build and has dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit, black Nike puffa-style jacket and blue Nike trainers.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170143868 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.