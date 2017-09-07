Concerns for welfare of missing Basingstoke teenager

Concern is growing for a Basingstoke teenager who went missing from the Grove area of the town last night.

Adam Clough, 17, was last seen at around 10.45pm.

Police are now appealing for anyone who sees him to let them know.

He is described as white, of average build, 5ft 7ins tall and with dark brown, short hair. He is thought to have been wearing a flat cap baseball cap, a green bomber jacket with white and grey sleeves, blue jeans, and green and white Nike trainers.

Call 101 with information, or 999 in the event of an emergency.