Concerns over proposals to build 58 more houses in Bramley

A Bramley councillor says she has ‘an awful lot of concerns over development’ in the village.

Cllr Venetia Rowland was commenting as a proposal for 58 homes – part of the second phase of the 200-house development north of the Clift Meadow playing fields, off Minchens Lane – is set to go before Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s development control committee on Wednesday night.

Cllr Rowland, a borough councillor for the village, had concerns about the road network being unable to cope.

She said: “I believe that with the development that is going into The Street, coupled with the level crossing being down for something like 36 minutes in every hour, Minchens Lane itself and the traffic coming out of the development can only turn left so you’ve got an awful lot of pressure on the main street in Bramley.

“This of course means all the way through Sherfield on Loddon and onto the A33 so I do have an awful lot of concerns over development in Bramley.”

As part of the overall development that was given the green light in March 2015, developer Charles Church agreed to put £350,000 towards improvements to the roads in the area, £200,000 towards a proposed footbridge at the railway station and £971,000 for an extension to the primary school.

The 58-home application comprises of 14 two-bed flats in two blocks, 14 two-bed houses, 22 three-bed houses and eight four-bed homes.

Bramley Parish Council objected to the plans because of concerns about the development not fitting in with the surroundings and also the lack of a footpath/cycleway in the southeast corner of the site that was originally proposed.

Cllr Rowland added: “Housing is required and Bramley is a brilliant place to live and I think the understanding that was set out in the original development proposals, was something that the parish council recommended to it’s residents.

“These things are irritating when you want to have the councillors, the planning department and parish council working in harmony with the developer to ensure the design, the bedding in within the community is something that we can be clear around.

“I think there is a way forward – it’s a little bit of give and take – and it would be nice if there was a bit more give from the developers.”