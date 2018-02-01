Concert helps drum up £10,000 for Ark

AN annual charity concert has added a further £10,000 towards the Ark Cancer Centre charity’s appeal.

The Rotary Club of Basingstoke Deane, which hosts the concert, chose to sponsor the charity for the third year running as it works towards its £5million target.

Handing over the cheque in front of the audience at The Anvil on Sunday, Rotary Club President Lindy Richardson said: “We are delighted to be supporting Ark Cnacer Centre.

“This £10,000 cheque represents the fundraising that we have done so far during my President’s year, and includes the support that the club gave to Ark through the wonderful Sitting With Jane project.”

Ark Cancer Centre Charity was the charity partner for Sitting With Jane – the high-profile 2017 public art trail project which celebrated the life of Basingstoke-born author Jane Austen.

The Rotary Club sponsored, and then bought at auction, one of the 24 bookbenches that featured in the public art trail.

The auction delivered a boost of nearly £70,000 for Ark, which received 75 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of the bookbenches.

As well as raising money for Ark Cancer Centre Charity, the popular concert also raised funds for Help for Heroes and The Royal Marines Charity.

Speaking after the concert, charity trustee Merv Rees updated the audience on the progress of the cancer treatment centre and he thanked the Rotarians and public for their vital and ongoing support, which has raised £1.8million.

The new cancer treatment centre is largely being funded by Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT).

The £5m appeal aims to ensure a range of support services and complementary therapies are available alongside chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.