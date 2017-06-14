Connolly stays but its farewell to Long and Balmer

Basingstoke Bison captain Aaron Connolly will lace up his skates for a fifth season with the Herd after re-signing last week.

The 24-year-old forward has already made more than 200 appearances for the team, and will remain the captain for a third season.

Head coach Doug Sheppard said: “Aaron plays the game the Bison way and brings so much to the team both on and off the ice.

“He is the spark to get training going and players feed off him on match day. He is an important member of our team.”

However it has also been announced that Ciaran Long and Declan Balmer will both be leaving the club as they take up opportunities to play in the Elite league next season.

Both are long-serving members of the squad, with Long spending three and a half seasons with Bison, and Balmer notching up 156 appearances.

Sheppard added: “I have always said that I will never stand in a player’s way of competing at the highest level.

“Both Ciaran and Declan are outstanding talents who need to play at a higher level in order to continue developing their skills.

“I know our fanbase will be gutted by this news, but this is the best move possible for their hockey future and they depart with our best wishes.”