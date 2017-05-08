Conservatives on top in north Hampshire in county council elections

The saying ‘the more things change, the more they stay the same’ rang very true as Basingstoke and Deane went to the polls to elect its county council representatives.

Candidates battled it out for the 10 seats up for grabs in the divisions across the borough but there was little change – the Conservatives coming out on top with seven, gaining an extra seat in the process.

For newly-elected Conservative councillor Robert Taylor, the focus was on facilities and infrastructure for local people.

Cllr Taylor was elected to represent Basingstoke North West, beating Labour candidate Antony Jones by 157 votes.

He said: “There are some very clear priorities that the residents, especially of Winklebury, pointed out. Obviously the Manydown development – that is going to be a major change for that part of the division, as well as Buckskin.

“But the Fort Hill School issue needs to be resolved in the best interests of the residents and the children. Our priority is to make sure that we do the very best for the residents of all parts of the division.”

Basingstoke South West victor Cllr Stephen Reid, – elected with a massive 3,200 votes – said: “I think it probably reflects the national trend and it really does indicate a very good start to our general election campaign.”

The Conservative added: “It could be a springboard holding on to Basingstoke North West, which I think Labour expected to win.

“And the size of the majority (2,338 votes) in Basingstoke South West has got to mean that this is a springboard for Maria (Miller) to do extremely well in the general election.”

Tadley and Baughurst provided the narrowest victory of the evening where Tory candidate Derek Mellor beat Liberal Democrat rival Warwick Lovegrove by 144 votes.

Cllr Elaine Still, the Conservative councillor for the Loddon division, got the biggest backing in the borough on the night, receiving 3,310 votes.

The Conservatives retained overall control of Hampshire County Council.

They won 56 seats – an increase of 11 from the 2013 elections – followed by the Liberal Democrats on 19 (an increase of two), Labour with four (decrease of two) and Community Campaign (Hart) on one.

Countywide, the turnout was 36 per cent.

At the county council’s annual general meeting on May 25 the chairman, vice-chairman and leader will be appointed, followed by a new cabinet ahead of its first meeting on June 19.

Labour and Lib Dems want Basingstoke’s voice to be heard

For Labour and the Liberal Democrats, this election was about getting Basingstoke’s voice heard more at the county council in Winchester.

Labour held their two seats with Jane Frankum re-elected for Basingstoke North and Michael Westbrook replacing the outgoing Criss Connor in Basingstoke Central.

“We need a strong voice for Basingstoke residents,” said Cllr Westbrook. “Hampshire County Council has made a lot of decisions in the last few years that have really impacted on the lives of local residents.

“As a borough councillor I’ve built a reputation to find solutions so it’s a real honour to represent my residents as their county councillor.”

Gavin James successfully defended his South East division for the Liberal Democrats.

He said: “The priority now is making sure Basingstoke’s voice is heard in Winchester because too often we seem to get the impression that the county council is rather ignoring Basingstoke.

“Look at our school standards, the quality of our roads – our voice needs to be heard because I don’t think the county council do enough for us at the moment.”

North Hampshire results

Ward, candidate (party), share of the vote

• Basingstoke Central, Michael Westbrook (Lab), 49%

• Basingstoke North, Jane Frankum (Lab), 59%

• Basingstoke North West, Robert Taylor (Con), 45%

• Basingstoke South East, Gavin James (Lib Dem), 41%

• Basingstoke South West, Stephen Reid (Con), 63%

• Calleva, Rhydian Vaughan (Con), 76%

• Candovers, Oakley & Overton, Anna McNair-Scott, 55%

• Loddon, Elaine Still (Con), 71%

• Tadley & Baughurst, Derek Mellor (Con), 47%

• Whitchurch & The Cleres, Tom Thacker (Con), 62%