Consider yourself in the cast?

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on Charles Dickens’ much-loved Oliver Twist.

Rare Productions will once again return to The Haymarket with their much anticipated summer show, the timeless classic Oliver.

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike.

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance among a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin.

When Oliver is captured for a theft he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr Brownlow takes him in. Fearing for the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Rare Productions is the UK’s largest youth musical theatre company and has more than 12 years experience in the industry. They produce full shows and offer the ideal opportunity for youngsters of all ages and skills to perform in their local theatre.

Open auditions for Oliver will be taking place on May 12 at Vyne School, Vyne Road, from 12.30pm to 2pm for 8-12 year olds and from 2pm to 3.30pm for 13-21 year olds.

Auditions are also taking place at Aldworth School, Western Way on May 18 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for 8-12 year olds and from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for 13-21 year olds.

No booking is necessary, just turn up at one of the sessions.

The production will be running at the Haymarket from August 1 to 3.

Tickets will be available from anvilarts.org.uk or call the box office on 01256 844244.