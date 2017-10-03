Consultation begins on South Western Railway timetable changes

A consultation on plans to introduce more trains at peak times, earlier and later trains and more Sunday services has been launched by South Western Railway.

Commuters are being urged to have their say on proposed changes to timetables that will come into effect from December 2018.

Among the suggested changes that would affect Basingstoke are trains every 30 minutes into Waterloo from 1pm on Sundays, to match the Saturday frequency and stopping pattern.

The last direct train from Waterloo to Alton on weekdays would also depart 35 minutes later at 11.58pm.

Andy Mellors, managing director for South Western Railway, said: “Our network includes some of the busiest routes and stations in Europe and it is therefore crucial that our timetable optimises use of the infrastructure we have available.

“At the same time, we really want to encourage as much feedback as possible on our proposals so that we can implement a timetable the truly meets the requirements of our passengers and the communities we serve.”

‘Meet the December 2018 timetable team’ sessions will also be held at stations over the coming weeks to answer any questions people may have.

The consultation is running until December 22. Go to southwesternrailway.com/timetableconsultation to take part.