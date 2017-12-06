Consultation in new year on Manydown

The new year will bring the chance for the public to have its say on plans to build up to 3,520 homes at Manydown.

Progress of the plans was discussed at a meeting on Tuesday with infrastructure and government funding the priorities.

The proposals were submitted in March after a two-year wait and progress in carrying out the plans in West Basingstoke has been stalled due to amendments based on previous consultations.

John Izett, Basingstoke and Deane’s cabinet member for property and development, said: “We are committed to making Manydown an exemplary development.

“This means making the best use of the land to deliver a range of much-needed housing and create thriving new communities that integrate well with the neighbouring areas, with well-designed and planned infrastructure.

“Since the outline planning application was submitted, the planning authority has carried out a consultation and following that we have been discussing what amendments need to be made in light of some important points raised during the feedback.

“This has taken some time as this is a large, complex and important development and it is vital we give it proper and extensive consideration.”

Phase one of Manydown has the potential for between 3,200 and 3,520 homes including shared ownership and rent.

A final outline application is expected to include two primary schools, a secondary school, shops and community facilities as well as housing on the 321-hectare site.

Also included are children’s play areas, sports pitches, allotments, and a 250-acre country park.

The number of houses has been scaled back from 4,000.

It is hoped construction can begin in early 2019.

Public consultation details are yet to be announced.