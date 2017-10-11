Consultation launched on Basingstoke Town move

Basingstoke Town could be set for a move to Winklebury.

The club, together with Hampshire FA, launched a consultation last week about upgrading the football facilities at the Winklebury Complex, with drop-in sessions being held over the next seven days for people to find out more.

Proposals include converting the grass pitch to a state-of-the-art artificial surface and erecting spectator stands on the site.

A small, single-storey clubhouse would also be built.

The move is necessary after former chairman Rafi Razzak decided to end his involvement with the club, with the Camrose set to be sold off for redevelopment.

A statement from the club said: “Proposed ground developments will respect the existing green space, with spectator stands being confined largely within the existing boundary, apart from a few marginal exceptions.

“It is proposed to ensure that all existing trees around the site are retained and that some additional trees are planted to provide extra screening.

“Following consultation and a pre-planning application meeting, we aim to share finalised plans.”

Drop-in sessions are being held at the hall of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Winklebury tomorrow (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm, Monday and Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm, Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm and next Thursday from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 3.30pm.