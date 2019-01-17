Controversial defeat for Dragons

Sam Argent’s goal and assist was not enough as the forward was later sent off in a contentious defeat.

Goals from Argent and Ben Wright had put the home side in the lead at half time, but Chesham’s quickfire double meant they left the Camrose with all three points.

The first chance of the game fell to Zidan Akers, as Argent’s flick on found the winger who’s sweetly struck volley on target forced a save from Ben Goode.

Chesham grew into the game and put debutant keeper Tom McGill under pressure, but a few good saves and punches kept them out.

More good build up by Basingstoke as Sam Deadfield, Wright, Argent and Harry Pearse all linked up with each other but Pearse’s chance was smothered by the keeper.

Eoin Casey then put the away side in the lead as he glanced Dave Pearce’s corner home at the far post, despite the home side’s fierce protestations that a goal kick should have been awarded.

There was an instant response from Basingstoke as Akers’ cross found Argent who peeled away from his marker to head past Goode for the equaliser.

Just before half time, Wright put the home side ahead. Argent laid the ball off to Wright on the edge of the area who strolled past the defender and tucked the ball into the net.

Steve Brown equalised for Chesham with a repeat of the first goal, as he headed in a second corner from Pearce.

The away side took the lead soon after the hour mark as Ronny Mfinda latched onto a deflected shot to lift the ball past McGill as the officials ignored the Basingstoke appeals for offside.

It went from bad to worse just five minutes late as Argent was shown a straight red card for a challenge on David Sota, the referee overruling his assistant to give the striker his marching orders.

The tide started to turn Basingstoke’s way late on, as Dean Stow’s excellent free-kick was tipped over the bar and from the resulting corner Dan Bayliss’ header was just wide.

Before full time Deadfield had a chance as the ball ended up at his feet in the box, but it whistled just pass the post.