Costumes, culture and chutti at The Haymarket

Celebrating 30 years of touring the UK, The Kala Chethena Kathakali Company is back.

Direct from Kerala with top performers, superb singers, rhythmic drummers and highly skilled make-up artists, Kathakali is a masterpiece of sacred theatre that erupts on stage with striking visual images, revealing the magical world of south India.

Nurtured for centuries, Kathakali is the classical dance drama of the state of Kerala and combines storytelling, dance, drama, music, ritual, vibrant costumes and the centuries-old, highly skilled art of make-up called ‘chutti’.

The chutti is in the Guinness Book of Records as the most three dimensional make-up in the world.

The show is presented by world-class Kathakali experts who have undergone years of intense training and performed internationally for decades.

The tour focuses on making Kathakali as accessible and enjoyable to as many people as possible including children, families and students, both from the Asian and non-Asian communities.

In this unique tour, which offers a real Kathakali experience, there will be not only a spectacular performance of the ancient art of Kathakali but also an opportunity to see first-hand the elaborate pre-show preparation through the three dimensional process of chutti, a viewing of the beautiful costumes and a chance to meet the artists.

Before each performance there is a demonstration of how the actor tells a story, followed by a short film, to lead the audience into the Kathakali play that reflects the rich cultural identity of the people of India, especially the people of Kerala.

The Kala Chethena Kathakali Company was founded in 1987 by Kathakali make-up specialist, Kalamandalam Barbara Vijayakumar and Kathakali actor, Kalamandalam Vijayakumar. The company has presented more than 1,750 performances, 3,500 workshops and 23 exhibitions introducing the art of Kathakali to thousands of people all over the country.

Kathakali will be coming to The Haymarket on October 5 at 7.30pm. Full price tickets cost £14.

To book or for more information, call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.