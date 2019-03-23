Council forced to pay £10,000 rent arrears after failing family

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has been ordered to pay a family’s £10,000 rent arrears after leaving them in an “unaffordable” flat for more than six years.

The Local Government Ombudsman ruled that the Council left the family facing “stressful” eviction proceedings and has also ordered them to pay £4,500 to the family in compensation.

The unnamed father gave up his life abroad at short notice to look after his children when they were removed from their mother’s care in 2012.

The council placed them in a three-bedroom private flat costing £850 a month. Later the rent rose to £1,025 but the family’s housing benefit fell at the same time due to the government’s benefits cap.

Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said the Council denied the family a right of review and caused them “distress”.

He concluded: “The council failed to discuss the ramifications of accepting the property to the family when it arranged the private let. The council should have either explained that by accepting the flat the council would no longer have a duty towards them, or it should have offered the flat as temporary accommodation, with all the review rights that entails. Instead, the council effectively acted as a gatekeeper, did not give the family a homelessness decision and denied them their review rights. Had the council acted properly in this case, it would not have had to pay a significant sum to the private landlord to make up the difference in the rent. I would now urge the council to consider my report and accept its findings.”