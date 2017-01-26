Council funding to expand Popley hall

A Popley community hall is set to be transformed by a £280,000 grant from the borough council.

Bermuda Hall , in Bermuda Close, will be reconfigured to create an additional room and expand the existing hall to deal with increasing demand from residents.

The limited amount of space available has resulted in Bermuda Community Association, which runs the hall, from having to turn people away.

But the works to the converted doctor’s surgery will now see the capacity of the building increased by a third, after the funds were provided by the council’s local infrastructure fund.

Cabinet member for finance, service delivery, and improvement, Cllr Robert Tate, said: “This funding will make a very real difference to residents of Popley East, and I look forward to the works being completed.

“The local infrastructure fund is an initiative which exists to support local community facilities, and the council is always keen to hear from local people who wish to make a real difference by improving their communities.

“Whether it’s upgrading the village hall, improving a sports pitch or making local play parks safer and more enjoyable, we may be able to support local projects with a grant from the local infrastructure fund.”