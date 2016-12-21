Council issues reminder over Xmas recycling

Basingstoke residents are being reminded to recycle their rubbish over the Christmas period.

Those wanting to drop off items at Basingstoke’s household waste recycling centre (HWRC) in Wade Road will be able to do so as normal until Saturday.

But after shutting at 4pm on Christmas Eve, the tip will not be open again until 9am on December 27, although Hampshire County Council is urging people to continue to recycle at home.

Executive member for the environment, Cllr Rob Humby, said: “Christmas usually means more waste, whether its packaging or disposing of old items, which have been replaced by new versions. With the largest network of HWRCs in the country, Hampshire’s residents are able to take their household waste, free of charge, to their local site.

“I’m pleased to say that over 60 per cent of the waste residents bring to these sites is recycled.”

Each of Hampshire’s 24 HWRCs will also be shut on New Year’s Day, with the council advising residents to break down large cardboard boxes for their recycling bin, rinse out cans and tins, and not try to recycle wrapping paper.