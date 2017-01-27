Council planning to introduce tax increase of at least 8% by next April

Council tax is set to be increased five per cent by Hampshire County Council from April and a further three per cent 12 months later to help deal with adult social care funding pressures.

Average households across Basingstoke and Deane would be required to pay £53.82 more a year than they’re paying now should the first increase be agreed by the council’s cabinet.

But with a £140million savings gap needing to be filled by April 2019 to balance the budget, the authority has admitted that the new five per cent increase would still not be enough to deal with expected increases in demand for social care.

Last year’s four per cent rise represented the first time in five years that Hampshire had hiked council tax, with the latest change set to take yearly costs up to £1,133.10 for Band D households.

But ahead of next Friday’s cabinet meeting, leader Roy Perry revealed that a further three per cent rise in tax was also planned for 2018/19 as part of the council’s two-year financial planning strategy, in order to answer to Government demand.

“For roughly an extra £1 per week, the average Hampshire household at Band D would continue to receive some of the best public services in the country,” said Cllr Perry.

“In my view, this is down to the authority’s careful stewardship of public resources over many years, without which we could have been in a very different position now.

“Plus, council tax in Hampshire remains well below the rate of inflation of the last five years.”

The double increase in tax proposed is due to the Government calling on all councils to bump up council tax by six per cent to cope with adult social care pressures over the next three years.

Hampshire is instead due to introduce a three per cent rise in both 2017/18 and 2018/19 to specifically address the service however, while also bringing in a two per cent general increase for this year.

Cllr Perry said: “In Hampshire, we are proposing to accept the Government’s invitation, but bring forward the six per cent increase over a two-year period instead.

“This would enable us to prudently use the money upfront, on a one-off basis, and help offset the major pressures we know are coming our way, especially in adult social care.”

Hampshire is on target to reach its £98m savings target by April, although the latest round of cuts would also look to help the council reach its £43.1m savings target for adult social care by next year.

The latest cuts to the service saw a 16 per cent increase in council-run nursing home fees introduced, while it was agreed in October to start charging some people to receive care in their own homes, in a bid to save £1.4m.