Council tax rise would cover extra police cost

Residents might have to pay extra to make sure there are enough police resources in Basingstoke and surrounding areas.

Hampshire is set to benefit from a national boost of £450million for police funding, as announced by central government last month.

But to support the police force longer-term, residents could be asked to pay more in their council tax.

Basingstoke’s MP welcomed the £450m announcement, while Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane said the plan means good progress, but warned it is ‘not the end of the journey’.

Following the announcement in the House of Commons by policing minister Nick Hurd, Maria Miller said the funding package will make sure the police have the resources they need to ‘keep us safe’.

She added: “I underlined to the Minister the need to ensure that frontline policing continues to get the funding it needs, and he confirmed to me that the local Police and Crime Commissioner has the flexibility to determine how resources are allocated in their local area.”

The funding package will mean that grants to police forces in cash terms will be protected and will give locally elected police and crime commissioners the flexibility to raise precept contributions by up to £12 per year, or £1 a month, for a typical household.

Together, this will mean force budgets will increase by up to £270million nationally.

At a national level £130million extra will be provided for special grants to help forces meet ‘unexpected costs’.

Mr Lane said: “I welcome the recognition of the challenges and pressures and will continue to press for innovation and change for the future.

“What this means is that the sum of money we had in 2017-18 will be the same sum, not a reducing sum.

“But that by itself is not enough, there are other measures too, that will need to be taken.

“I’m delighted the Minister has recognised the need for flexibility in the precept local tax setting powers that a Police and Crime Commissioner should have.”

Addressing the public, he said: “If that is something that I would wish to exercise on your behalf, and you would wish me to exercise to maintain and restore policing in certain areas to the levels that you are asking for.”

A consultation on the funding proposal is open to the public. To have your say on local policing funding, visit www.hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/budget.