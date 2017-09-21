Council votes to keep weekly grey bin collections as they are

Weekly bin collections will stay in place, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s cabinet has agreed.

The decision was made last night following discussions over whether the borough should switch to fortnightly collections as a way of cutting costs and improving recycling rates.

This would have seen non-recyclable waste collected one week, and recyclable rubbish the next.

A survey of 1,100 residents found that around half disagreed with changing to alternate weekly collections, with roughly 40 per cent in favour.

But last week’s decision means the bin collection service will remain as it is once the council’s new waste contract comes into force in October 2018, which will be in place for at least eight years.

Hayley Eachus, the council’s cabinet member for regulatory services and the environment, explained the decision-making process.

She said: “Given the size and length of this contract, it was vital that we looked carefully at all the facts about both waste collection options before making a decision to ensure we get the best value and a service that meets residents’ needs and expectations.

“We asked the question and we have listened to what our residents have said is important to them, and now have a clear direction to proceed through the tender process.

“My focus is still very much on increasing our recycling rate and this work has highlighted the real desire from our residents and councillors to do the same.”

The council’s community, environment and partnerships committee had unanimously recommended the cabinet keep weekly collections last week.

At the same meeting they also agreed that more should be done to increase the number of items that could be recycled at the kerbside.

Cllr Eachus added: “Basingstoke and Deane’s recycling rate is low compared to other areas.

“I have always been very clear that in my role as the portfolio holder responsible for recycling that I would consider anything that could help increase this recycling level and reduce carbon emissions.

“As a borough council we will continue to educate and encourage people to recycle more, working with Hampshire County Council as the disposal authority, to look at sustainable ways to recycle more across the county and I encourage residents to support this drive.”