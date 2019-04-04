Councillors back extra funds for Basing View regeneration

Councillors have approved an extra £1.2m to push forward a regeneration project aimed at encouraging big businesses to remain in Basingstoke.

Last February, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council agreed to build a new headquarters for Eli Lilly at Basing View and rent it back to them in a bid to secure 400 jobs as part of a long-term investment strategy.

A report for the full council meeting last Thursday said the original forecast for costs had increased following ‘further due diligence investigations’.

The difference will be funded by a loan from the Local Enterprise Partnership, LEP, of £700,000, and council funds to the tune of £500,000, bringing the total investment in the regeneration project to £24.3m.

At the meeting, Cabinet Member for Property and Development John Izett said the project still offered “significant value and benefits” to the borough despite a reduced return on investment, 5.9 per cent down to 5.6 per cent. He said: “This remains a good return on council tax payers’ money.”

Cllr Gavin James said the scheme was a benefit to residents. He said: “I felt this was a very good scheme because we turned capital which is sitting there earning nothing into revenue which we desperately need to run services. The changes are frustrating because it means the scheme is not quite so good, but the 5.6 per cent is a hell of a lot better than the 1.75 or 2 per cent which the money would get where it was sitting previously.”

However, Cllr Kim Taylor raised concerns larger firms would benefit while residents had to deal with cuts in services. “I have had a number of concerns raised by residents about the fact that the net recipients are in fact large companies. Lilly posted itself it will make exceedingly larger profits than it did in 2017. It will have revenues of some 23 billion dollars this year. I am getting concerns from residents about the fact that we spend this kind of money to encourage very wealthy companies to stay at the same time we make cuts in essential services like buses and so on.”